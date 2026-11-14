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FAA ground stop live updates: More than 12,500 flights canceled Friday and Saturday
By Ivan Pereira,12 days ago
The DHS secretary said there were no indications of a cyberattack. ByIvan Pereira, Ayesha Ali, Clara McMichael, Sam Sweeney, Meredith Deliso, Jon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop for all airports Friday -- a more than four-hour disruption that snarled travel from coast to coast with canceled flights and stranded passengers.