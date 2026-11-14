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Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Bethlehem
By Daniel Duric,12 days ago
BETHLEHEM, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of child sexual exploitation, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. DreVaughn Dior Core, 32, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody after an investigation that began when police received a report involving a 16-year-old juvenile who had been communicating with an adult male through Snapchat.