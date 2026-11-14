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Volleyball Bows Out of NCAC Tournament in Semis
11 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The two-seed Ohio Wesleyan University volleyball team (15-11) bowed out of the NCAC Tournament Friday night following a 3-1 semifinal loss to three-seed DePauw. With 15 kills on the night, senior outside hitter Natalie Dieball surpassed 1250 for her career, becoming the sixth player in Battling Bishops history to do so, and the fifth player to do so alongside 1000 career digs.
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