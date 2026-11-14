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Man arrested on DUI charge in Hanover Township
By Daniel Duric,12 days ago
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA — A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and indecent exposure following a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Shaki Byrum El was operating a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when he struck and knocked over a telephone pole and overturned his vehicle on East Division Street, according to the Hanover Township Police Department.
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