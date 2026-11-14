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What Happens To Planes Already In The Air When The FAA Grounds Every Flight?
By Christine Dulion,12 days ago
Imagine sitting on a plane tens of thousands of feet above the ground when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suddenly announces that all departing flights nationwide are grounded. For flyers, that news might sound concerning (and even scary if you're already anxious about flying). Questions might begin swirling through your head. Does the pilot have to turn around, or will the plane be diverted to another airport? What happens to the thousands of planes already flying across the country?