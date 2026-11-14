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Does the Trump Administration’s Campaign to Rebrand AI as ‘Super Intelligence’ Matter?
11 days ago
With a nationwide ground stop for all flights in effect in the United States on Friday afternoon, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin gave a briefing to reporters on the White House lawn. Asked whether the reported telecommunications failure affecting all flights might be related to artificial intelligence, Mullin paused to correct a reporter's choice of words.