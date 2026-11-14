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Indiana women’s basketball dismantles Samford 80-44 on Friday night
12 days ago
Indiana women’s basketball defeated Samford University 80-44 Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, improving to 4-0 for the second straight season. With junior guard Lenée Beaumont out for the game after sustaining what Indiana head coach Teri Moren called a “hyperextended knee” on Monday, freshman forward Addy Nyemchek stepped in for her first career start.