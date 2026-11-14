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Fact Check: NO Evidence Texas Opened Major Investigation Into 30,000 Cases Of Voter Fraud After Midterms
12 days ago
Did Texas just open a major investigation into 30,000 cases of voter fraud following the 2026 midterm elections? No, that's not true: There is no announcement from the Texas Secretary of State to support this claim. Searches of Google News and Yahoo News did not find any reports from established news outlets about a recent Texas voter fraud investigation of this scale.
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