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45 dogs, cats in poor conditions seized from Upshur County home
By KLTV Digital Media Staff,12 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County Pct. 1 Constable Tim Barnett said that more than 45 animals have been taken from a home in which they were living in neglectful conditions. On November 12, the Constable’s Office executed a court-ordered Writ of Possession at a residence located on Chaparral Road in Upshur County, following a civil eviction proceeding.
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