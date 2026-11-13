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Circuit: Civic Shuttle Brand Identity by The Collected Works
11 days ago
The Collected Works shapes a civic brand identity for electric shuttle service Circuit with Stadt type, transit arrows, and fleet wraps. Fifty cities meant fifty slightly different versions of Circuit. Founded by Alexander Esposito and James Mirras in the Hamptons in 2011, the electric shuttle service has logged over 10 million short neighborhood rides. Local tweaks gave early markets personality, yet the patchwork look left fleets reading like separate pilot programs instead of one operator. Strategy uncovered who really held the keys. Riders hail the cars, sure, but city officials and transit departments sign the contracts. Partner and Creative Director Justin Colt says New York and New Orleans studio The Collected Works stopped treating Circuit like a noisy startup. Instead, his team looked to everyday utilities like plumbing, gas, and electricity — public systems people expect to work.