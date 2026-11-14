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Iowa vs Purdue Prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
By Vaughn Dalzell,12 days ago
The #15 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) turn the page to Purdue (3-6) after winning the last two games, 24-10 and 30-0. Iowa’s defense has been otherworldly, and in Kinnick Stadium, only Ohio State has scored more than 13 points this season. The Hawkeyes are -17.5 point home favorites and right on the outside looking in on the college football playoffs.
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