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“Killing the League”: 2x NBA Champion Gives Wild Luka Doncic Take as Lakers Star Leads MVP Race
By Mon Anthony Valmoria,11 days ago
The clock was winding down in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers when Luka Doncic collected the ball and launched a heave from 62 feet away. With barely any time left, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's shot traveled the length of the floor, hit the backboard, and dropped through the net just as the buzzer sounded, sending the Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.