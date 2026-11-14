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A Realistic View of What Kirk Cousins 2.0 Brings to the Vikings
By Warren Ludford,12 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings made the move they had to make after a half-season of underwhelming quarterback performance in trading for Kirk Cousins. He will be the starter as soon as possible, which is likely to be this Sunday against the Packers. His arrival has come with much fanfare as the savior of the Vikings offense who, combined with the Vikings dominant defense and good special teams, could position the Vikings for a deep run in the post-season.