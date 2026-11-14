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Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread & Discussion Vol. 698
By James McKinney,11 days ago
Please join us on Friday evenings to share your personal victory of the week, big or small. Happy Friday, everyone! As we wrap up another long work week, at least for most of us, we would love to hear about your “Victory of the Week.” Whether it’s a big milestone, a professional breakthrough, or a small personal win—related to our Miami Dolphins or life in general—please share your successes, big or small, in the comments below. We, your Phinsider family, are looking forward to celebrating your milestone with you!