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This is Home: Mid-Ohio Valley communities mark Veterans Day with parades, ceremonies and meals
By Hailey Johnson,12 days ago
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Communities across the Mid-Ohio Valley marked Veterans Day on Wednesday with parades, ceremonies and special meals to honor those who served. In Marietta, a parade stepped off at 10 a.m. It marched from Hart Street to Front Street and ended at the War Memorial in Muskingum Park. The ceremony there ended with a speech from the mayor and a gun salute in tribute to local veterans.