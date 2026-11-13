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Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250: Get up to $250 bonus for Illinois-UCLA, Houston-Colorado Friday
By Brandon Gustafson,7 days ago
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Friday features three college football games, including Illinois vs. UCLA, one of two unbeaten teams left in the nation this season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses: