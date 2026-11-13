undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Tricky Business of Managing Margins in Nursing Homes When Reimbursement Rates Fall Short
By Amy Stulick,11 days ago
Nursing home operators face a complex, fragmented reimbursement landscape as we approach the end of 2026, with leaders having to juggle a growing list of reimbursement systems complicating matters and making the federal government’s latest payment increase feel inadequate. Traditional Medicare is still on the table, along with state-specific...