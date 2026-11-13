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The Science Behind Gratitude's Power to Strengthen Relationships and Well-Being
By Shelby Cefaratti-Bertin, MediaPublic Relations,8 days ago
Gratitude is something most people value, yet it can be surprisingly difficult to define and practice consistently. Leading gratitude researcher Jo-Ann Tsang, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Baylor University, says gratitude is far more than a seasonal practice or polite social custom. According to Tsang, gratitude plays a significant role in strengthening relationships, promoting well-being and helping people focus on what matters most.