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Nvidia scandal fallout grows as Congress launches investigations
By NewsNation,12 days ago
NewsNation’s Tom Dempsey joins “NewsNation Live” to discuss the latest in the controversy over reports that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy and was romantically involved with at least two other women who worked for his company. Huang stepped down Thursday, and Congress is now seeking answers from him and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Get a fast-paced look at the latest from the border to Main Street to the White House on “NewsNation Live” with Nichole Berlie. Weekdays starting at 12p/11C. NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.