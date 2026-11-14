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Portsmouth senior apartment resident says broken elevator makes it difficult for neighbors to leave home
By Naomi Washington,12 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is raising concerns about repeated elevator outages at her senior apartment complex, saying the problems are making it difficult for some residents to leave their homes. Joanne Fury has lived at Silvertree Senior Apartments on Madison Street for five years. She said one...
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