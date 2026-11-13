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Wasp Stings: What to Do, Best Medicine, Home Care, and When to Get Emergency Help
8 days ago
It typically happens when you are least expecting it: while reaching into a garden, you take a drink from an opened soda can, or you are raking leaves, and you brush up against a nest. Suddenly there’s a sharp, burning pain in your arm or hand, and you realize you’ve just been stung by a wasp. Your next questions come quick and quick. What is it that I should do just now? What medicine helps? Is this a normal or emergency situation?