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The California Hall of Fame’s 20th Class Honors Social and Cultural Trailblazers
By Nina Kremer,11 days ago
The California Hall of Fame’s 20th class, announced Thursday, represents California trailblazers who have made significant social and cultural contributions in the state and the country. Inductees were selected by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom for their achievements, and will be honored at a ceremony...
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