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Penn State 'in communication with' Big Ten, Minnesota after FAA temporarily halts flights
By Ryan Graffius,12 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — Hours after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all departing flights, questions are now being raised about how the nationwide ground stop could impact Saturday's slate of college football games. According to ESPN's senior college football writer, Pete Thamel, the University of Minnesota is one...