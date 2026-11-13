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Birmingham's High Dive HiFi Lounge Named Alabama's Best New Restaurant for 2026
By Erin Montoya,11 days ago
A listening lounge tucked into Birmingham's Lakeview District has landed the title of Alabama's best new restaurant for 2026. High Dive HiFi Lounge, which opened in January 2026, pairs vintage turntables and guest DJs with a menu that drew input from James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Brock, serving everything from scotch deviled eggs to pork belly rice bowls and beef skewers.