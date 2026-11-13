undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Welltower Acquires 9 Nursing Homes for $386M; 15 Maine Facilities Up for Sale
By Zahida Siddiqi,11 days ago
Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) acquired a total of nine nursing homes in South Florida for $386 million. Separately, Maine-based North Country Associates is selling 15 facilities. Welltower Adds SNFs to Florida Portfolio. Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) acquired a total of nine nursing homes in South Florida for $386 million, according...