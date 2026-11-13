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No News is Good News in the Portland City Council Election
By Vincent Tanforan,10 days ago
A week after the midterm elections, most of the races have been called, and we’ve seen historic Democratic wins in both the House and the Senate. However, there’s more to the election results than posting Instagram create mode stories about whether we should put pronouns in our bio now. In addition to the nationwide trends in the midterms, Oregonians voted for their governor, senator, representatives, and more. Portland residents also voted for their city council representatives.