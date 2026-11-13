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Freddy Carrick-Smith’s Historic Finish: Just €2,500 in Prize Money
By Paul Rechberger,10 days ago
Freddy Carrick-Smith / Sölden 2026 / GEPA pictures. On the opening weekend of the 2026/27 World Cup season in Sölden, British skier Freddy Carrick-Smith produced one of the most celebrated results in recent British alpine history. Starting with bib 46, he tied for 21st after the first run of the men’s giant slalom. He then posted the fifth-fastest second run to climb to 12th overall. It was Britain’s best men’s World Cup GS result since Jeremy Palmer-Tomkinson finished ninth in Méribel in 1968. Carrick-Smith’s family had worked nearly 20 years for that moment.