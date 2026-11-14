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Vero Halloween Parade rocks!
By Staff Writer,12 days ago
The day before the frightening rains deluged our county, it was all smiles and sunshine at the City of Vero Beach Recreation Department’s 66th annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest, sponsored by ABC Printing and the George E. Warren Corporation. The morning featured an overload of cuteness on the part of the children and creativity on the part of the adults who conjured up all the innovative costumes.