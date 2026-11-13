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Richland's Phoenix & Folly Plans to Serve $32 Coffee-Crusted Steak and Bison Burgers
By Nicole Black,10 days ago
A coffee-crusted New York strip, a bison burger loaded with pepper jack and caramelized onions, and cocktails named after birds are planned for the menu at Phoenix & Folly, an all-day restaurant and bar slated for the former Salud Bar & Kitchen space at 50 Comstock St. inside Richland's Riverfront Hotel. The restaurant is run by Thomas Kalmbach, who formerly owned The Peacock, alongside new business partners Justin and India Bazinet, who together serve as managing partners.
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