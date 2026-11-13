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Weiser, inspired by Abraham Lincoln, builds “Team of Rivals” with GOP Senator Cleave Simpson Ag appointment
8 days ago
“We need the strongest men of the party in the Cabinet. We needed to hold our own people together. I had looked the party over and concluded that these were the very strongest men. Then I had no right to deprive the country of their services.” President Abraham Lincoln to Joseph Medill of The Chicago Tribune, June 27, 1858.