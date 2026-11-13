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Letters to tho Editor
9 days ago
Q: How many Long Beach Public Works employees does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Just one – but he has 19,999 other light bulbs to change first. On Oct. 27, the streetlights went out on 15th Street. You wouldn’t expect a basic, everyday public safety feature like this to take long to fix, and once upon a time in Long Beach, it wouldn’t have. The turnaround time for the inspection and repair of darkened streetlights used to be an entirely reasonable one to five days.