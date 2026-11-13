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Harmony's German Christmas Market Returns This Weekend With 70-Plus Vendors
By Hannah Wilson,11 days ago
Historic Harmony is throwing open its doors this weekend for the return of its annual Weihnachtsmarkt, the German Christmas Market that has become a fixture of the small Butler County town for more than two decades. The two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15, and will fill the historic district with artisans, food vendors, mulled wine and horse-drawn carriage rides.
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