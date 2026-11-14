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A Metal Cloud Frames the Desert Without Hiding It
By Ida Torres,12 days ago
The desert is something that I really don’t want to visit, as someone who is not fond of arid or humid weather (although I live in a place that always has the latter). But I have to admit that it can really be picturesque and instagrammable, if you get the right angle or view. It is a landscape where you can have a lot of art installations and exhibits which can encourage people to actually pay a visit and make it a tourist attraction.