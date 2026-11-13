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618 Prospect Avenue, Oakland
By Claire Anderson,9 days ago
$998,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 2,735 SqFt | Now Showing | Claire Anderson, Corcoran Icon Properties. This beautifully refreshed home combines modern upgrades, comfortable living, and exceptional versatility. The living room offers glimpses of the Bay, adding a special touch to this beautifully updated home. Thoughtfully renovated inside and out, the home features new hardwood flooring, fresh interior paint, recessed lighting, updated fixtures, and new hardware throughout, creating a cohesive, contemporary feel. The newly renovated kitchen showcases new cabinetry, countertops, and appliances, while the updated bathrooms feature new vanities, fixtures, and tile. Downstairs, a newly added full bath and a second wet bar with cabinetry and counter space add flexibility for entertaining.