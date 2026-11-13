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A dip in temperatures, a powerful storm, and strong winds land in Northern California
By Bay City NewsExedra Staff,9 days ago
Wet weather will mark the weekend and the coming week as a cold front passes through the region, along with temperatures that are decidedly more autumnal. Meteorologists on Friday noted at times heavy downpours and wind gusts of up to 55 to 65 mph in some higher elevations and said the storm resulted in downed trees, isolated power outages and minor flooding.
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