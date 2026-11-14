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The Scream Team: Friday the 13th the Game rises from the dead for a single-day sequel
By MJ Guthrie,11 days ago
It’s time for Friday the 13th The Game II: MJ returns! Six years ago today, Massively OP’s MJ spent her favorite day camping at the infamous Crystal Lake. Even though the game itself has been slain and isn’t live anymore, she can still sneak in. So today, she returns for the sequel. Can she survive the evening? Or will she be the one helping others to not survive? Join us live (at least at the start!) at 8:00 p.m. for this most auspicious day in the most appropriate place. (Warning: horror violence with a hockey mask.)