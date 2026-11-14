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Pie in the Sky 2026
12 days ago
Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks (and eating pie, of course), so why not do a little good while you’re planning your holiday feast? Community Servings is back with its annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser, and you can help support the nonprofit’s mission of providing medically tailored meals to neighbors facing serious illnesses just by ordering dessert. Choose from apple, pecan or pumpkin pie, or go all in with the A Few of My Favorite Things bundle, which includes all three flavors in a nod to the Boch Center’s upcoming production of The Sound of Music. Don’t need another pie on your Thanksgiving table? You can make a Pie for a Client donation instead and still support the cause (plus, you’ll get a complimentary post-Thanksgiving car wash from ScrubaDub).