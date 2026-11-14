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Sustain Mizzou’s Tiger Tailgate promotes recycling at Mizzou-Texas matchup
By Josephine Trinco,11 days ago
As University of Missouri students and alumni unpacked their tents in anticipation of the football matchup against the University of Texas, members of Sustain Mizzou prepared for their Tiger Tailgate Recycling event Nov. 7. Established in 2005 and restored in 2023, Tiger Tailgate Recycling is a collaboration between Sustain Mizzou...