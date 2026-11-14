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St. Cloud Police Beg Public for Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Girl
By Jordan De La Cruz,11 days ago
600 Riverside Dr. N.E. — Reported Meeting Location Before Disappearance. St. Cloud police are asking the public for help finding 16-year-old Tanay’jia Johnson, who has not been seen since she left a meeting with a case worker in the 600 block of Riverside Drive Northeast. Police say she was last seen nearly three months before this report, and that contact with her case worker stopped just two to three weeks ago.
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