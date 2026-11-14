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Sedalia woman pleads guilty to assault, DWI for hitting pedestrian in Marshall
By Taya White,11 days ago
SALINE COUNTY — A Sedalia woman admitted to hitting a man with her car in Saline County court this week. Online court records say Kelsey Nicole Chalfant withdrew her not guilty plea and entered an open plea of guilty as charged to second-degree assault, DWI causing serious physical injury and careless and imprudent driving on Nov. 9.
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