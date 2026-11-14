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‘Your career is over!’ Josh Hokit empties the chamber during final UFC 334 faceoff, promises to put Ciryl Gane in a ‘f—king casket’ | Video
By Dan Hiergesell,11 days ago
It all goes down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) at UFC 334 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, but first fighters took to the stage during Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins for one final staredown. Leading the way tomorrow night will be a...