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Groundwater contamination risk rises after pump fracture in Ohio
By WSYX Staff,12 days ago
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A damaged pump on a critical water well is raising new environmental concerns for residents near the Scioto River. U.S. Paper Mill alerted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency after a fracture was discovered in the decades-old, 90-foot pump that helps contain a toxic underground chemical plume. This pump will require a replacement costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.