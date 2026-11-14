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The Eccles Organ Festival continues to undergo its thirty-third season with performance from Bryan Anderson
By Dominika McGurk,11 days ago
The Eccles Organ Festival hosted Bryan Anderson, award-winning organist, on Nov. 8 at the Cathedral of the Madeleine as part of the 2026-2027 festival lineup. Anderson’s recital blended traditional and contemporary sounds, including Bach’s Trio Sonata No.4 in E Minor and Frank Zappa’s Peaches en Regalia. “Bryan...