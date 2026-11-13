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13 Delicious Gifts That Celebrate The South’s Best Small Food Businesses
11 days ago
Don't let the stress of gift giving steal your holiday joy. Finding the perfect present for everyone on your list can be daunting, but no one's ever turned their noses up at an edible gift. From seasonings and snacks to artisan chocolates and cookies, makers across our region are baking, making, pickling, and producing some of the tastiest gifts around. For the friend, the neighbor, the teacher, and everyone in between—show your appreciation with a food gift from one of these small Southern food businesses.