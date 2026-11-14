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A DIY School-Paper Station You Can Make With Supplies You Already Have
By Crystal Antonace,11 days ago
One of the more annoying aspects of having children in school is the amount of papers they come home with each week. Considering there are always homework assignments to complete, request forms to sign, and event flyers to review, having a reliable way to store these items after school hours can help keep you (and your children) more organized. Luckily, you don't have to run to the nearest craft store to create a workable solution. Believe it or not, all you need are some empty cereal boxes, a sturdy roll of tape, glue, and a sharp pair of scissors.