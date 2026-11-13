undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rush Add More Shows To Sphere Residency
By Greg,8 days ago
Rush has announced the expansion of their Las Vegas Sphere residency, adding five new dates due to overwhelming demand, bringing the total to ten shows from May 21 to June 26, 2027. The band plans to perform iconic albums “2112” and “Moving Pictures,” along with other hits, in a tribute to their late drummer Neil Peart. Geddy Lee expressed excitement about the residency, which fulfills a long-held dream of performing in a venue designed for their visual style. The Sphere, which opened in September 2023, has quickly become a popular destination for classic rock acts. Rush’s recent Fifty Something tour has already sold over a million tickets, marking a successful return to the stage after years of hiatus.