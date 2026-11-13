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AGA Schedules Founder Discussions, Business Cost-Saving Lunch & Learns
By Ken Lunaba,7 days ago
The American Glamping Association (AGA) has scheduled a series of Lunch & Learn sessions through January 2027, featuring outdoor hospitality business founders and a presentation on reducing shipping costs for businesses. The upcoming sessions will give participants opportunities to hear from industry entrepreneurs, exchange experiences and ask questions about business...