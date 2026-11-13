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Fairmont School Board Approves Moving Forward with Two Question Referendum
9 days ago
The Fairmont School Board has unanimously approved moving forward with a two-question building referendum and the vote is set for February 9th, 2027. The first question asks voters to approve 9-point-75 million dollars for health, safety and security improvements at the elementary and high schools. Projects include exterior repairs, a more secure high school entrance, locker room updates and replacement of failing wastewater pipes.The second question seeks an additional 11-point-64 million dollars for classroom and restroom additions, expanded space for music and arts programs, and flooring improvements.The second question can only pass if the first is approved. For a home valued at 200-thousand dollars, the estimated tax impact would be 4-dollars and 33-cents monthly for the first question, or 6-dollars and 40-cents if both pass. The previous 21-point-7-million-dollar referendum failed in 2025. Board members say the new proposal breaks the projects into two questions to give voters more flexibility. Early and mail-in voting begins December 25th, with Election Day February 9th. In other business, the district announced students in its Habitat for Humanity project will build a garage addition instead of an entire home. The board also heard that the district met or is on track to meet five of its seven Comprehensive Achievement and Civic Readiness goals.