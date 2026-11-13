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Waco fitness leader supports people with disabilities through adaptive exercise and encouragement
By KWTX StaffClayton Anderson,10 days ago
Waco, Texas (KWTX)- At Waco Adapt, Victor Lopez helps people with disabilities build confidence and pursue healthier lives through adaptive fitness and exercise rehabilitation. Lopez, the gym’s director of operations, was nominated for Be Remarkable by Christi Ortiz, who said he has helped her son become more confident, agile and...
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