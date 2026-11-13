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Men’s Basketball Brings Momentum Into Sunday’s Home Opener Against Harvard
8 days ago
WASHINGTON – Coming off a thrilling buzzer-beating victory at Drexel, American University men's basketball returns to Bender Arena for its highly anticipated home opener against Harvard on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. After three straight road games to open the season, the Eagles will play in front of their home crowd for the first time as American celebrates 100 years of men's basketball.